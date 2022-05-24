Extended hours for moving large farm equipment in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new executive order temporarily allows farmers more hours in a day to move their large farming equipment.

Executive Order 2022-04 signed into law by Gov. Noem Monday, May 23 provides relief to farmers who have had to delay planting due to weather and soil conditions.

The executive order deemed these delays as causing a “state of emergency,” allowing over-width farming equipment, application vehicles, and planters to drive on any public highway of the state trunk highways two hours before sunrise and two hours after sunrise. The equipment must not exceed 12 feet in width or 15 feet in height and must have flashing or rotating amber warning lights on each side of the load’s widest parts during dark hours. This Executive Order is only valid for farmers with a destination point in South Dakota or any other state that has declared the same state of emergency.

The Executive Order does not allow travel on the Interstate Highway System and does not grant exceptions to weight limits or posted bridge and road limits.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.