Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Florida lawmakers take up condo bill in wake of Surfside

FILE - Rescue personnel work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Friday, June...
FILE - Rescue personnel work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Friday, June 25, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Residents of a five-story apartment building in North Miami Beach have been ordered to evacuate after officials deemed the strucutre “structurally unsound" during its 50-year recertification process, officials said. The residents were ordered out on Monday, April 4, 2022, by city officials. Its the second building ordered evacuated in the city since the collapse of Champlain Towers South last June in nearby Surfside, which killed 98 people.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Florida would require statewide recertification of condominiums higher than three-stories tall as a response to the Surfside building collapse that killed 98 people.

The issue was added to a special Legislative session Tuesday that was called to address rising property insurance rates.

Legislative leaders reached an agreement to introduce the measure that would require recertification after 30 years, or 25 years if the building is within 3 miles of the coast, and every 10 years thereafter.

The Champlain Towers South was 40-years-old and was going through the 40-year-recertification process required by Miami-Dade County when it collapsed last June.

At the time, Miami-Dade and Broward counties were the only two of the state’s 67 that had condominium recertification programs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only 10% to 15% of the children with the mysterious hepatitis had COVID-19, according to nasal...
Theories emerge for mysterious liver illnesses in children
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
Tianis Jones, 22, is charged with burglary with assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct...
Pregnant woman arrested after ‘tantrum’ in McDonald’s, sheriff says
Police Lights
Police: Minivan hijacked at gunpoint, Falls Park
Imagen ilustrativa
Police: Shots fired after man kicked out of Sioux Falls bar

Latest News

A teen from Milwaukee drowned in Lake Michigan. Officials talk about water safety amid...
Teen drowns in lake; officials stress water safety: ‘People don’t realize what riptides are’
The Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Activities Guide lists events for all ages throughout the...
Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation 2022 summer activities
FILE - Tom Barrack, chairman of President Donald Trump's inaugural committee, speaks at a...
Trump’s inaugural chair pleads not guilty to latest charges
Former President George W. Bush listens to speakers during the opening ceremony of the Walker...
FBI investigating assassination plot against George W. Bush, reports say
A man stands on a crowded Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Monday, May 23, 2022. A COVID surge is...
Pandemic-weary Americans plan for summer despite COVID surge