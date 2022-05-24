Four out-state agencies hired to promote tourism in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Four ad agencies, all from outside South Dakota, have been selected to collaborate on promoting the state’s tourism industry.

Tourism officials say just one South Dakota agency bid for the work.

State tourism spokeswoman Katlyn Svendsen told KOTA-TV the four out-of-state companies were selected because of what the Department of Tourism sees as new and fresh ideas to give South Dakota tourism a broader appeal.

The companies have signed three-year contracts with the state and are tasked with working with the department to develop comprehensive marketing strategies.

