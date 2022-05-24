Golfer wins new Audi with hole-in-one

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s a very exciting day for a golfer at the Minnehaha Country Club- he’s now the owner of a brand new car.

David Long was participating in a Face It Together’s Annual Golf Tournament when he got a hole-in-one on hole 10.

With that hole in one, Long was the winner of the car sponsored by Graham Audi. The Minnehaha Country Club says a hole-in-one hasn’t happened during an event for two years.

“Amazing, and the fact that it’s out here on a benefit day and, and for a great cause, and playing with some good friends, and just awesome. My wife’s going to be very happy,” said Long. “And this is a great cause, this is something that particularly in the last two years that a lot of people deal with, is addictions and it’s just awesome to be out here and a great way to celebrate the day.”

This is Long’s second hole-in-one.

“I couldn’t believe it when I heard the news, it was surreal, I’m like it couldn’t have been that hole, and, and it was. Just such a tremendous opportunity and the fact that people are out here helping support us and then someone to win the car,” said Face It Together CEO, Wendy White.

