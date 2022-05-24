Avera Medical Minute
Golfer wins new Audi with hole-in-one

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s a very exciting day for a golfer at the Minnehaha Country Club- he’s now the owner of a brand new car.

David Long was participating in a Face It Together’s Annual Golf Tournament when he got a hole-in-one on hole 10.

With that hole in one, Long was the winner of the car sponsored by Graham Audi. The Minnehaha Country Club says a hole-in-one hasn’t happened during an event for two years.

“Amazing, and the fact that it’s out here on a benefit day and, and for a great cause, and playing with some good friends, and just awesome. My wife’s going to be very happy,” said Long. “And this is a great cause, this is something that particularly in the last two years that a lot of people deal with, is addictions and it’s just awesome to be out here and a great way to celebrate the day.”

This is Long’s second hole-in-one.

“I couldn’t believe it when I heard the news, it was surreal, I’m like it couldn’t have been that hole, and, and it was. Just such a tremendous opportunity and the fact that people are out here helping support us and then someone to win the car,” said Face It Together CEO, Wendy White.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

