Lower Brule tribe sues Lyman County over redistricting plan

PIERRE, S.D. - The Lower Brule Sioux Tribe is suing Lyman County in federal court for delaying a redistricting plan that would ensure the timely election of tribal candidates to the County Commission.

The tribe says the delay prevents them from electing two commissioners in the upcoming election. Instead, the Lower Brule will have to wait until 2024 and 2026.

Lyman County contains part of the Lower Brule reservation and has a Native American population of 38 percent. With the at-large elections in place, no Native American candidate has ever succeeded in winning a seat on the county commission.

