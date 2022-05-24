Avera Medical Minute
Pine Ridge man found guilty in shooting that caused paralysis

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - A Pine Ridge man, accused in a shooting that left the victim partially paralyzed, has been found guilty of eight federal charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 30-year-old Isaac Roubideaux was convicted of assault with a dangerous weapon, assault resulting in serious bodily injury and six other charges.

Roubideaux was indicted by a federal grand jury in December. The assault and firearms charges relate to Roubideaux shooting another man in the back on Nov. 18, 2021, resulting in the victim suffering permanent paralysis below his waistline.

The defendant was turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

