Rain Moves in Tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) --While a few sprinkles will be possible for Tuesday, we’ll be looking at a mostly cloudy sky with a few peaks of sunshine every now and again. Highs will only be in the lower to mid 60s. The next round of rain will move in for Wednesday and mainly impact the eastern parts of the viewing area. We’ll see sunshine returning for Thursday and Friday as temperatures rebound to the 70s on Thursday and even the 80s on Friday!

Memorial Day Weekend will kick off with a chance for some showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. It looks like throughout the entire three-day weekend we’ll see periodic chances for showers and thunderstorms. While it doesn’t look like there will be a risk for severe weather, we’ll monitor the trend as we approach the weekend.

We’ll still see chances for showers and thunderstorms on Memorial Day and next Tuesday. After that, we’ll cool back down to the 60s for highs for the middle of next week.

