Sanford International taking part in PGA Tour Charity Challenge
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The PGA Tour Charity Challenge is raising money to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts over the next ten years. Sanford International Tournament Director Josh Brewster, and Sanford Health’s Natasha Smith joined Dakota News Now to tell how the Sioux Falls tournament is taking part.
Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.