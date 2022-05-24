Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sanford International taking part in PGA Tour Charity Challenge

Sanford International taking part in PGA Tour Charity Challenge
By Erik Thorstenson
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The PGA Tour Charity Challenge is raising money to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts over the next ten years. Sanford International Tournament Director Josh Brewster, and Sanford Health’s Natasha Smith joined Dakota News Now to tell how the Sioux Falls tournament is taking part.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only 10% to 15% of the children with the mysterious hepatitis had COVID-19, according to nasal...
Theories emerge for mysterious liver illnesses in children
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
Tianis Jones, 22, is charged with burglary with assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct...
Pregnant woman arrested after ‘tantrum’ in McDonald’s, sheriff says
Imagen ilustrativa
Police: Shots fired after man kicked out of Sioux Falls bar
Police Lights
Police: Minivan hijacked at gunpoint, Falls Park

Latest News

Tuesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Rain moving in tonight
Athlete of the Week-Will Olson
Canaries outslug Winnipeg
SDSU softball wrapup