Sioux Falls Lutheran School expanding

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Lutheran School is adding four additional early childhood classrooms to their fast-growing school to keep up with the rapid demand.

The city of Sioux Falls is growing rapidly and as the city expands, many parents find themselves in need of schooling for their children.

The school’s executive director says just how big this need is for expansion at their school.

“We have a dyer community need, one-hundred children on our own waiting list for early childhood programming. We know in Sioux Falls there’s over one thousand children on waiting lists, so we will be adding four classrooms to address those needs both in our school and the community,” said executive director for the school, Tia Esser.

She says the additional classrooms with help shorten the waitlist for many students.

“The four classrooms that we’re adding for the early childhood class wing will allow us to serve up to 250 early childhood students and right now that the full vision for early childhood,” said Esser.

This is the second addition the school has seen over the years with the first being a high school wing.

Parent Monica Pluim says she is excited for her kids to be able to attend the same school K-12.

“What’s really important to me is that my child has the opportunity to grow here K-12 not just there early years so we will be together with their friends and new friends and as Sioux Falls expands the classes will continue to expand and we’re really excited to be a part of that,” said parent, Monica Pluim.

She says her and her kids are excited to see new faces with the expansion.

“We’re really excited to be a part of the growing atmosphere here watching new people come from all different denominations from all different walks of life,” said Pluim.

The school hopes to expand further in the future to serve more students in need.

