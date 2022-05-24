Sioux Falls police release photos, asking help identifying Sunday’s gunman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department released surveillance photos, hoping to identify the suspect involved in a shooting incident that happened outside a bar in northwestern Sioux Falls Sunday.

Police say the suspect is under 6 feet tall and was wearing a brown long sleeve shirt on the night of the shooting. Officials are asking that anyone with information call CrimeStoppers at (877) 367-7007 or use the CrimeStoppers P3 app.

Sioux Falls police looking for gunman who fired shots at a bouncer after getting kicked out of a bar. (Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 12:45 a.m. the suspect was kicked out of a bar and then went to a parked car, retrieved a firearm, and fired shots at the bar’s security officer. The suspect then started driving a car when he hit a parked car. The suspect exited the vehicle and began shooting at the bouncer again. The security officer then started firing shots back at the suspect.

Police suspect the car the suspect drove was stolen and it did sustain damage from the shots fired. The suspect fled on foot.

Officials said no injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

