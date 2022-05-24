Avera Medical Minute
Starbucks coming to southeast Sioux Falls

Starbucks sign (file)(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Starbucks is coming to one of the fastest-growing areas of Sioux Falls.

The coffee chain will open a shop in a new retail center being built at 69th Street and Cliff Avenue on the southeastern side of the city, SiouxFalls.Business reports.

The new Starbucks is set to open early 2023. You can read more details on the SiouxFalls.Business website.

