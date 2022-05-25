8th-grade Dell Rapids boy died in bicycle accident involving truck

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials reported a 14-year-old Dell Rapids boy died in a bicycle accident involving a truck, Wednesday.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to East 5th Street and Orleans Ave. in Dell Rapids around 10:50 a.m. for a crash involving a pickup truck and a bicycle. Deputies attempted all life-saving measures before the boy was transported to the Avera Hospital in Dell Rapids and then airlifted to the Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls. The boy later died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the accident.

Dr. Schultz with the Dell Rapids school district said there will be support services available at the middle school tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and parents are welcome to join. Dr. Schultz said he will supply additional resources and information later this week.

In addition to the Minnehaha County Sherrif’s Office, the Dell Rapids Ambulance and Fire assisted on the scene. The driver of the pickup assisted on the scene as well and was cooperative with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and Dakota News Now will have more information as it becomes available.

