Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

8th-grade Dell Rapids boy died in bicycle accident involving truck

8th-grade boy died at this Dell Rapids intersection in a bike accident
8th-grade boy died at this Dell Rapids intersection in a bike accident(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials reported a 14-year-old Dell Rapids boy died in a bicycle accident involving a truck, Wednesday.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to East 5th Street and Orleans Ave. in Dell Rapids around 10:50 a.m. for a crash involving a pickup truck and a bicycle. Deputies attempted all life-saving measures before the boy was transported to the Avera Hospital in Dell Rapids and then airlifted to the Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls. The boy later died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the accident.

Dr. Schultz with the Dell Rapids school district said there will be support services available at the middle school tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and parents are welcome to join. Dr. Schultz said he will supply additional resources and information later this week.

In addition to the Minnehaha County Sherrif’s Office, the Dell Rapids Ambulance and Fire assisted on the scene. The driver of the pickup assisted on the scene as well and was cooperative with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and Dakota News Now will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Tyler with Aerosmith performs during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Day 2 at State...
Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler enters rehab after relapse
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
Robbie and Michael Phillips were two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the...
Couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandals resort in Bahamas, pathologist finds
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call May 14 for a...
‘We’ve got a drunk Amish guy’: Horse-drawn buggy driver charged after hitting deputy’s cruiser

Latest News

Someone you should know- Goldsmiths
Someone You Should Know: Sioux Falls man is training the next generation of goldsmiths
Texas Shooting: How to talk to your kids and detect signs of anxiety
Texas Shooting: How to talk to your kids and identify their anxiety
This latest mass shooting has sent shockwaves far beyond Texas. Events like this can take an...
Texas Shooting: How to talk to your kids and identity signs of anxiety.
Siouxland Libraries Summer Reading Program kicks off June 3.
Siouxland Libraries Summer Reading Program
Siouxland Libraries Summer Reading Program