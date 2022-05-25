Aberdeen Central is looking for a new football coach as Scott Svendsen resigns

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Aberdeen Golden Eagles are now on the lookout for a new football coach because Scott Svendsen is leaving. He actually had his first job out of Northern under Ken Heupel with the Golden Eagles before heading to Texas where he won 2 state title during his 3 decades in the Lone Star State.

Scott was back with the Golden Eagles for just one year and sites simply a difference in philosophy for leaving. He says there’s no hard feelings and that he’s excited about the future of the program.

The Golden Eagles were fun to watch this last fall with Sam Rolhfs running the offense at QB where he was a dual threat. Watch for Sam at the State Track Meet this week.

