Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Aberdeen Central is looking for a new football coach as Scott Svendsen resigns

Svendsen leaves as Golden Eagles Football Coach after 1 year
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Aberdeen Golden Eagles are now on the lookout for a new football coach because Scott Svendsen is leaving. He actually had his first job out of Northern under Ken Heupel with the Golden Eagles before heading to Texas where he won 2 state title during his 3 decades in the Lone Star State.

Scott was back with the Golden Eagles for just one year and sites simply a difference in philosophy for leaving. He says there’s no hard feelings and that he’s excited about the future of the program.

The Golden Eagles were fun to watch this last fall with Sam Rolhfs running the offense at QB where he was a dual threat. Watch for Sam at the State Track Meet this week.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only 10% to 15% of the children with the mysterious hepatitis had COVID-19, according to nasal...
Theories emerge for mysterious liver illnesses in children
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
Steven Tyler with Aerosmith performs during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Day 2 at State...
Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler enters rehab after relapse
Tianis Jones, 22, is charged with burglary with assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct...
Pregnant woman arrested after ‘tantrum’ in McDonald’s, sheriff says
Police Lights
Police: Minivan hijacked at gunpoint, Falls Park

Latest News

O'Gorman's Alea Hardie has one final chance to set more records at State Track Meet
O’Gorman standout Alea Hardie has one final shot at more records in final State Track Meet
Augustana baseball team is ready for great effort at Super Regional
Augustana baseball team makes final preparations for Super Regional in Arkansas
Canaries bats silenced in 3-1 loss to Winnipeg despite solid pitching for Birds
Canaries bats silenced by Winnipeg in 3-1 loss to Goldeyes
Canaries bats silenced in 3-1 loss to Winnipeg despite solid pitching for Birds
Canaries bats silenced by Goldeyes pitching