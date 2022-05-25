Augustana baseball team makes final preparations for Super Regional in Arkansas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana baseball team is headed to Southern Arkansas for the Super Regionals which start on Friday. It’s a best of 3 series with the winner advancing to the Division II World Series.

And that’s a place the recent national champs are used to... after all, they won the national title 4 years ago when some of this year’s team were freshmen and that helps.

”It’s cool,” says Senior pitcher Tanner Brown. “It’s a flashback from like 3 years ago when we were here. It’s always a really fun time. The baseball is really intense, the other teams are all really good. It’s the best time of the year.”

Senior infielder Jordan Barth says, ”It’s kind of just don’t let the moment get too big is what we preach. And just showing up to the field and playing baseball like we have all year is going to be the biggest key.”

Augustana Head Coach Tim Huber says, ”That’s been the big thing that I’ve tried to preach to them is just do the stuff we’ve talked about when we practice and it will work out. We’ve worked hard enough and they’ve earned the right. They’ve earned the right to be successful and they’ve worked really hard and I would say largely we’re playing pretty darned good.”

The Vikings played great in upsetting Central Missouri in the regional last weekend. They are hitting an impressive .329 with 90 home runs... and they’ve got great pitching too with an ERA of 3.12.

