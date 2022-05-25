Community Table Talk at the Multi-Cultural Center tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Multi-Cultural Center is hosting its second Community Table Talk in Sioux Falls. We had Director of Development Kadyn Wittman share what to expect this year. There will be a social mixer at 5 pm with the event happening at 5:45 pm. Light appetizers and beverages will be served. The talk is free to join. RSVP by texting MCC at 605-534-8778.

