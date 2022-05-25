Former Sioux Falls mayor to lead the Summer Celebration parade

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Center leader who has cast a long-term vision for the community is the 2022 Summer Celebration Parade Marshal.

W. Dale Den Herder, who served 36 years as a council member and 16 years as mayor, will lead this year’s Summer Celebration parade on Saturday, June 4, at 5 p.m.

Herder recently retired from his role as a member of the Sioux Center City Council. During his tenure in city leadership, he has helped guide many local projects and initiatives, including Centre Mall, Te Paske Theatre, recreation trail expansion, business recruitment, and low-rent housing. Den Herder has been in city leadership through the development of Open Space Park, construction of a Water Treatment Plant and Wastewater Treatment Plant, building a new Sioux Center Public Library, collaboration for and creation of Sioux County Regional Airport, and adding the All Seasons Center and Siouxnami Waterpark.

“The selection of Dale Den Herder as this year’s Parade Marshal was a unanimous decision by the Summer Celebration Steering Committee. We look to those who have served our community well, and Dale has done that in countless ways with his leadership over several decades. It’s an honor to have him leading our parade this year,” said Chamber CEO, Barb Den Herder.

The annual Summer Celebration parade will run along 1st Avenue East in Sioux Center, featuring around 75 local and regional parade entries. Summer Celebration is June 2-5, 2022, in Sioux Center, featuring fun, food, and events for all ages, with many activities offered for free, thanks to the many sponsors- according to representatives from Sioux City.

