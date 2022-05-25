Hope Lutheran to host Service of Lament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A service of lament will be offered at Hope Lutheran Church.

The service will be held Thur., May 26 at 7 p.m. with Bishop Constanza Hagmaier presiding. All are invited to gather together in song and prayer and to grieve the loss of life.

“As a faith community, we feel that it is vital to share in our grief and compassion with victims of gun violence, war, and illness,” said Pastor Lynnae Sorensen. “We will gather to sing, pray and weep with those that weep.”

Hope Lutheran Church is a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America.

