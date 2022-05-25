Police: Man arrested, faces multiple charges after two-car crash in Lincoln County

CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, an arrest was made after a traffic accident Tuesday night.

Deputies responded to the accident on SD Highway 115 and found both drivers at fault in the crash. A 16-year-old Sioux Falls resident was cited for careless driving. The other driver, a 23-year-old Harrisburg resident, was arrested for DUI 3rd Offence, Abuse and Neglect of Child, Driving while Revoked, Careless Driving, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, and use of Child Restraints (seat belts).

The Sherrif’s post did not mention any injuries reported.

