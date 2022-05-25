Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Police: Man arrested, faces multiple charges after two-car crash in Lincoln County

Anyone with information regarding a break-in near Redwood Falls, where multiple hand tools were...
Anyone with information regarding a break-in near Redwood Falls, where multiple hand tools were stolen from a garage, is asked to contact the sheriff's office.
By Kesia Cameron
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, an arrest was made after a traffic accident Tuesday night.

Deputies responded to the accident on SD Highway 115 and found both drivers at fault in the crash. A 16-year-old Sioux Falls resident was cited for careless driving. The other driver, a 23-year-old Harrisburg resident, was arrested for DUI 3rd Offence, Abuse and Neglect of Child, Driving while Revoked, Careless Driving, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, and use of Child Restraints (seat belts).

The Sherrif’s post did not mention any injuries reported.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Tyler with Aerosmith performs during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Day 2 at State...
Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler enters rehab after relapse
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
Robbie and Michael Phillips were two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the...
Couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandals resort in Bahamas, pathologist finds
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call May 14 for a...
‘We’ve got a drunk Amish guy’: Horse-drawn buggy driver charged after hitting deputy’s cruiser

Latest News

The investment will expand Valley Queen cheese manufacturer by 60%
Valley Queen cheese begins $195 million expansion
Dr. Jane Stavem, Superintendent
Sioux Falls Superintendent’s statement regarding school safety, support, and programs available
Marijuana legalization initiative approved for South Dakota ballot
Ruben Hutabarat
Hope Lutheran to host Service of Lament