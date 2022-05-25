Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Man takes drunken joyride through Walmart, deputies say

Walmart didn’t want to prosecute the man for shoplifting the items he consumed in the store due...
Walmart didn’t want to prosecute the man for shoplifting the items he consumed in the store due to the value being below $25, according to the deputy.(Walmart)
By WRDW staff and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - A hungry, beer-drinking shopper got arrested after going on a joyride through a Walmart while driving one of the store’s motorized carts, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

WRDW reports that a deputy responded to the store just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to investigate reports of a man who appeared intoxicated cruising around the Walmart in a motorized cart.

“I observed him to be drinking the 20 oz can of Natural Ice and another in his basket, along with potato salad and a sandwich he had eaten and tossed the trash on a shelf,” the deputy wrote in a report, adding the man had also been seen urinating on the floor of the pet supply aisle.

Walmart didn’t want to prosecute the man for shoplifting the items he consumed in the store due to the value being below $25, according to the deputy.

He was, however, arrested on misdemeanor charges of public drunkenness and public indecency.

The man was also told he’d be arrested if he ever returned to any Walmart property.

Copyright 2022 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Tyler with Aerosmith performs during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Day 2 at State...
Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler enters rehab after relapse
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
Robbie and Michael Phillips were two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the...
Couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandals resort in Bahamas, pathologist finds
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call May 14 for a...
‘We’ve got a drunk Amish guy’: Horse-drawn buggy driver charged after hitting deputy’s cruiser

Latest News

FILE - In this April 3, 2019, photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. During...
Congressional Budget Office says inflation to last into 2023
Beto O'Rourke blames Abbott for continued shootings
Scientists will set about 1,000 traps in Washington state this year in their quest to wipe out...
World’s largest hornets: Scientists will set 1,000 traps for murder hornets this year
Thirty percent of high-rise buildings in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv have been destroyed,...
Scars of war seem to be everywhere in Ukraine after 3 months
Democrat Beto O'Rourke, who is running against Greg Abbott for governor in 2022, interrupts a...
Beto O’Rourke interrupts Texas mass shooting news conference