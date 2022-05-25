Avera Medical Minute
Nearly 1,600 students to graduate from Sioux Falls School District Sunday

Sioux Falls School District
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s largest school district is set to hold graduation ceremonies Sunday.

A total of 1,587 Sioux Falls School District students will be honored May 29 at the Sioux Falls Arena, according to district officials. Ceremonies will be staggered throughout the day by high school.

11 a.m.: Roosevelt High School (505 seniors)

1:45 p.m.: Washington High School (417 seniors)

4:30 p.m.: Lincoln High School (502 seniors)

7:15 p.m.: Jefferson High School (163 seniors)

All ceremonies will be livestreamed on the district’s YouTube page. You can find that page here.

Some highlights of the 2022 class, according to the school district:

  • 500 students are recognized as Regents Scholars by the South Dakota Department of Education
  • 235 students are members of the National Honor Society
  • 180 students are recognized as Advanced Placement (AP) Scholars by the College Board17 students are National Merit Finalists
  • 472 students are Presidential Education Award Winners
  • 313 students have earned the Advanced Placement Achievement Award

