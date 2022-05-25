Avera Medical Minute
Noem to speak at national NRA forum days after Texas school shooting

Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) speaks at a CPAC event in 2021 (file)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is one of a number of high-profile politicians set to speak at the National NRA Convention just days after a gunman opened fire at a Texas school, killing 21 people.

The convention takes place this weekend in Houston, about 300 miles east of Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers were fatally shot Tuesday.

Noem is set to speak Friday at the NRA Leadership Forum, alongside other prominent politicians including former President Donald Trump and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, according to the NRA’s website. The governor’s office confirmed Wednesday that Noem is still planning to take part in the event.

Tuesday’s shooting sparked renewed calls for lawmakers to act to strengthen gun control laws. President Joe Biden urged Congress to act, saying “When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?”

Noem, who has long been an outspoken supporter of gun ownership rights, Tweeted Tuesday evening saying South Dakotans “stand with the people of Uvalde.”

