O’Gorman standout Alea Hardie has one final shot at more records in final State Track Meet

Knight wraps up great HS career this weekend at Howard Wood Field
By Cooper Seamer
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Alea Hardie of O’Gorman has had a great couple of weeks on the track. Between breaking records and coming close to breaking others, the senior runner is fired up for her final state meet starting Thursday at Howard Wood Field.

But for her, it’s just building on the routine she’s been working on for years.

The Girl’s 1600 meter run at the Last Chance meet in Brandon last week almost saw something incredible; another broken record by O’Gorman’s Alea Hardie.

With a fast start, Hardie just missed on setting a new state record, clocking in at four minutes, 44 and a quarter seconds. Only three quarters of a second off the record. “I did go out a lot faster than normal, and I think that definitely helped shave some seconds off. And I knew I just had to keep up that pace.” said Hardie.

Hardie will have one more chance to break the state mile record. But it will only add to the other record she’s already broken this year, the 3200 meter by an amazing nine seconds. “To be honest, I hadn’t ran the two mile since freshman year, and it wasn’t my favorite race. So I was just getting the groove of the distances.” said Hardie.

Her senior season only adds to her legacy. Hardie has won multiple state track titles, and three state cross country championships during her time with O’Gorman. Her coach Aaron Strand says she’s been a rock for the program during that time. “She is so special as an athlete not just because of her times and the accomplishments. She just does everything right from her diet, to doing strides, to doing the workouts.” said Strand.

Hardie says she doesn’t let that kind of pressure get to her head, knowing that to get better, it’s all about staying motivated and building on her routine. “Even after a big race and record, I’m still going on a run on the streets, doing the same thing I’ve done for the past six years.” said Hardie.

But before Hardie finishes her high school career and continues her athletic career at the University of Nebraska, there’s one more meet to run. One more chance at the mile run, and to add yet another feather to her cap in South Dakota. “It will give me a goal at state to maybe try to break that one last one last second for the very last chance of my whole high school career, but we’ll see.” said Hardie.

In Sioux Falls, Cooper Seamer, Dakota News Now.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

