Police: Three women face multiple charges after drive-by shooting in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said they are still investigating a drive-by shooting incident that occurred Tuesday evening. So far three women face multiple charges in relation to the incident.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says around 8:30 p.m. a car was driving east on 6th street when someone inside the vehicle fired shots at a gas station in northeastern Sioux Falls. No injuries were reported, but an estimate of $10,000 in damage was sustained to the business’s windows and there was possibly some damage to the structure itself.

Several witnesses were able to provide descriptions of the vehicle, and police located the described vehicle parked next to an apartment building. Several people were inside looking like they were getting ready to leave. Police say after investigating the car and the apartment, they found enough undisclosed evidence to link three adults to the shooting. Eighteen-year-old Guadalupe Aguilar, 25-year-old Allison Ironshooter, and 19-year-old Kiara Peltier, all from Sioux Falls, were charged with discharging at an occupied structure, aggravated assault, intentional damage to property, and misprision of a felony. A small amount of meth was found on Peltier as well.

Authorities say they are still investigating the situation and it is possible more suspects could be found. Police did find five shell casings, however, no gun has been recovered at this time. The motive is also still under investigation.

