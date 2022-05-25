Showers East this Morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The chance for showers and light rain will continue across the eastern half of the region through Monday morning before we start to see the rain move off to the east. Along and east of I-29, we’ll still see a chance for some of the rain to continue this afternoon. Otherwise, we’ll have cloudy conditions in the east with clearing conditions out west. With the clouds in the eastern part of the region, we’ll be stuck in the 50s for highs. Out west where we’ll see clearing conditions and sunshine, we’ll have highs in the 60s and 70s.

Everybody will get the clouds out of here for Thursday and temperatures will be warming up! Highs will jump into the 70s across most of the region with the possibility of near 80 out west! Friday is looking even nicer with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

As we head into the Memorial Day weekend, there will be multiple chances for showers and thunderstorms as a few series of disturbances move through and bring chances throughout the three-day weekend. While it won’t be raining of storming the entire time, this is a good reminder to download the First Alert Weather App and stay up to date on the latest forecast!

