Sioux Falls Superintendent’s statement regarding school safety, support, and programs available

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls School District Superintendent, Dr. Jane Stavem, released a statement expressing her empathy for the Uvalde community, saying there are emotional support and safety programs available for local students and teachers.

“As we come to the end of the 2021-22 school year today, there is a strange mix of celebration and deep sadness.

The Sioux Falls School District is heartbroken for the community of Uvalde, TX after another act of violence was carried out in the classrooms and hallways of a school. This senseless tragedy rocks our community and country to the core, and our hearts hurt with all who are hurting.

The children and the adults who enter our schools, and any schools, deserve to learn and grow in a positive and safe environment. More than a decade ago, the Sioux Falls School District committed to increased safety protocols that are in place today, and we continually build on those protocols to refine and improve our practices.

Training for staff members, partnerships with the Sioux Falls Police Department, and counseling services from many non-profit organizations for students and families are valuable components of our Safe & Secure Schools Program. Every day, our staff works to be diligent in following our protocols to prevent dangerous situations and promote safe practices.

Unfortunately, the events that continue to unfold in many places serve as stark reminders that even with vigilance and our best efforts, evil is present and bad things can happen. That is the harsh reality that continues to play out in many settings, including schools.

As we end the school year today, our school counselors have been available to process the sad news from Texas with any child or staff member who expressed a need to talk. Further, we’ve posted additional resources on our website: SF.K12.SD.US.page/Counseling-Services if you need support for your child or family in the days to come.

Collectively, we must continue working to do everything possible to prevent future tragedies, including reporting concerns, helping our children connect to positive activities, supporting programs that give children a place to belong, and accessing supports available that promote physical, emotional, and mental wellbeing.

Thank you for your partnership throughout this school year and for all the ways you support the children in our community.

Our children deserve nothing less, and we are grateful.”