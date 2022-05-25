Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota health officials report 9 new COVID-19 deaths

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (file photo by Patrick Callahan/Lifewrx)(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported COVID-19 has claimed nine more lives in the state over the past week.

The latest deaths bring the state’s total to 2,928. One of the latest victim was someone between age 10-19, while the rest were over age 60.

South Dakota also saw 595 more coronavirus cases, according to the Department of Health’s latest weekly report released Wednesday. Active infections rose by over 200 to 1,470. The state’s active case count fell below 500 in mid-April, but has slowly risen in the weeks since.

Officials say 30 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, a slight decrease from the previous week.

The state’s test positivity rate over the past week is 12.9%, a slight increase from last month when cases were lower, but still below the state’s cumulative average of 15%.

South Dakota's COVID-19 website

