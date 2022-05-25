Teens plead guilty to killing girl’s father before running away together, officials say

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Two teens accused of killing one of their fathers before running away together pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to his death.

KVVU reports Aaron Guerrero, 18, and Sierra Halseth, 16, were accused of killing her 45-year-old father, Daniel Halseth, on April 9, 2021, and arrested in Salt Lake City.

Guerrero and Sierra Halseth pleaded guilty to nine counts, including murder, arson and robbery, according to court officials. Their sentencing was set for July 14.

According to the arrest warrant for Guerrero, Las Vegas police requested Daniel Halseth’s landlord to check on him, as Guerrero’s mother hadn’t heard from him in two days.

On April 9, the landlord and another person found Daniel Halseth’s burned body in the home’s garage.

Guerrero’s mother told police the two teens dated from June 2020 to December 2020, and during their relationship, she said Daniel Halseth had contacted her about the teens planning to run away together. Both sets of parents then agreed the teens should no longer have contact with each other.

Guerrero ended up running away, according to what his mother told police.

Investigators said they tracked the teens through surveillance footage, starting with video of the two leaving the neighborhood in Daniel Halseth’s blue Nissan Altima, according to the report.

Police reported they acquired a YouTube video of Sierra Halseth and Guerrero discussing her father’s murder just days after the incident.

Reportedly, text messages were also sent to Sierra Halseth asking about her dad’s whereabouts. The 16-year-old responded to a few before no longer replying.

Evidence in the case included graphic photos from the crime scene. Prosecutors also showcased photos of potential weapons, including a chainsaw, hand saw, scissors and knives. Some of the weapons had what appeared to be blood on them.

Authorities also said surveillance photos and receipts showed the teens purchasing items like bleach, lighter fluid, gloves and cleaning cloths in the days leading up to Daniel Halseth’s killing.

