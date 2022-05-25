Texas Shooting: How to talk to your kids and identity signs of anxiety.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Coming to terms with the Texas shooting is challenging enough for adults and can be especially difficult for children.

Therapist Carolina Castanos says it’s important to listen without jumping in too quickly to offer advice or direction.

She says it’s important for parents to understand how the school implements safety measures, but the most important thing is to reassure your child.

“As parents, we are scared too. We need to talk to the school. We need to figure out what it is we need as parents, too, and as a society, make sure that we are safe. We don’t share that piece with our kids. We provide them with a sense of safety. This is what we are doing to keep you safe.

Young children may show signs of stress differently than teens or adults, according to the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. Symptoms may include having a headache, an upset stomach, changes in eating, mood swings or aggression, and regressing behavior such as bed-wetting or other behaviors.

Castanos says getting more help from a therapist can help.

“If there’s anything and you’re doubting, and you and that sense as a mom, you know, and it’s like, I don’t know what to do with this. Talk with someone,” said Castanos.

Teenagers can struggle too. Castanos has seen an increase exacerbated by the pandemic.

“A lot of depression. I’m seeing a lot of substance use, and I’ve seen an increase in cutting to like self-harm,” said Castanos.

If your child at any age is struggling, seeking a therapist now can give them the tools to navigate this tragedy and help with coping skills for the rest of their life.

“Mental health is not something that you pay attention to only when things get really, really bad,” said Castanos.

Dr. Carolina Castaños, Ph.D. (Dr.C) is an award-winning therapist with 25 years of experience and a Ph.D. in Marriage and Family Therapy, Dr.C helps those stuck in negative cycles with issues such as difficulties communicating, loss of passion, disconnection, and infidelity. Individuals with anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, anger and PTSD also seek Dr.C for her guidance. Dr. Castaños also works with families in business together, helping address conflicts that can interfere with their operations and value.

Dr.C is also the founder of ReConnect, an integrative wellness center in Austin, Texas that provides a range of services and programs, such as specialized yoga, acupuncture, therapy, and functional nutrition services.

