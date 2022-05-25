Veteran launches “Adopt a Vet” service in Deuel County, decorating graves

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Although the memorial holiday is set aside as a day to honor those who have passed, it can also be a time of stress, especially for veterans like purple heart recipient Connie Johnson.

“I feel very solemn, like kind of leading up to it, and I can already like emotionally feel that the weekend is approaching,” said Johnson.

With encouragement from others, she’s changing how she spends the weekend.

There are over 1,300 veterans buried in Deuel County. She honors as many as she can.

“I look at that stone, and that person and they served, and they had a life and a story,” said Johnson.

Last year, she formed the adopt a veteran program. Sponsors can ask to have a loved one’s grave decorated with flowers and a flag. Some tell Connie to pick a veteran’s gravesite of her choosing.

“I find one that you may not have a lot of love, you know, and that I seek them out,” said Johnson.

Each sponsor receives pictures.

“I lay the flowers on the site, and then I stand back, and I give a salute. It’s like a veteran to a veteran, kind of like I recognize you, and I honor you, and you know, thank you for your service,” said Johnson.

It’s a gift she gives to others that comes back full circle.

“It does a lot of healing for me to go through that for the things that I’ve experienced my injuries in war and the people I’ve lost,” said Johnson. “There’s something symbolic about not being forgotten.”

To Adopt a Vet, visit Johnson’s website:

https://freedomacressd.com/shop/adopt-a-vet/

You can follow her posts as she decorates graves and grows flowers on her farm:

https://www.facebook.com/freedomacressd

Instagram: freedomacressd

