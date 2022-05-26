Avera Medical Minute
2022 Sioux Falls summer downtown trolley season starts May 31

Downtown Sioux Falls Trolley
Downtown Sioux Falls Trolley(Downtown Sioux Falls)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the 22nd year, the Downtown Trolley summer season begins May 31, 2022, to provide a hop-on, hop-off historic downtown tour, and transportation to the public.

Services will operate from May 31 to August 28, 2022, under the following schedule:

  • Tuesday and Wednesday 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.
  • Thursday and Saturday 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.
  • Sunday 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Admission for the trolley costs $2 a day per person, and kids 12 and under ride free. All trolley vehicles are ADA accessible.

The Downtown Trolley will continue drop-off and pick-up operations at 18 popular visitor locations downtown including the Washington Pavilion, Phillips Avenue, Falls Park, 8th & Railroad Center, and the Levitt at the Falls.  Each loop takes 25-30 minutes.

Downtown Sioux Falls Trolley Map
Downtown Sioux Falls Trolley Map(Downtown Sioux Falls)

Downtown Sioux Falls wants to say a special thanks to sponsors at Sanford Health, Lewis Drug, Marsh & McLennan Agency, Great Plains Brokerage, Sanford Health Plan, Stellar Limousine, and our partners at the City of Sioux Falls. Because of their support, Downtown Trolley will continue to operate through 2022.

If you would like to learn more about the Downtown Trolley, visit DTSF.com/Parking-Transportation/Downtown-Trolley. For parking information, visit DTSF.com/Parking-Transportation.

