Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Augustana baseball looking foward to NCAA Super Regional

Augustana Baesball will be starting a best two out of three game series on Friday against Southern Arkansas, in the NCAA Central Super Regional.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana Baesball will be starting a best two out of three game series on Friday against Southern Arkansas, in the NCAA Central Super Regional.

Augie played already once in Magnolia, Arkansas back in 2018, on their way to their national championship that year. For players and coaches that remember that time, it almost makes the trip down a bit more relaxed, knowing where they’re going and the level of play to expect.

“Been on this field, gone through Magnolia, Southern Arkansas to get to our 2018 run and carry. So there’s a handful of guys that are back from that, it seems like a long time ago. That what their freshman year, now they’re fifth year seniors. They just know what it looks like. I think if nothing else, it just lets you relax and take a deep breath.” said Head Coach Tim Huber.

Augustana will take on Southern Arkansas Friday at six. That will be the first of two scheduled games, the second on Saturday. Should the two split the games, a winner takes all Game 3 will be played on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Tyler with Aerosmith performs during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Day 2 at State...
Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler enters rehab after relapse
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
The video of 5-year-old Ben Sadlowski's walk-up dance has gone viral on TikTok with millions of...
WATCH: 5-year-old steals the show with walk-up dance at T-ball game
Robbie and Michael Phillips were two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the...
Couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandals resort in Bahamas, pathologist finds
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

Latest News

Logan Storley’s win over Michael Page, and his Bellator Welterweight Interim Championship is...
Bellator title win sinking in for Logan Storley
Bellator title win sinking in for Logan Storley
Augustana baseball looking foward to NCAA Super Regional
The top plays from the past week, including walkoffs, diving catches as extending historic...
May 25th Plays of the Week