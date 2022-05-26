Augustana baseball looking foward to NCAA Super Regional

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana Baesball will be starting a best two out of three game series on Friday against Southern Arkansas, in the NCAA Central Super Regional.

Augie played already once in Magnolia, Arkansas back in 2018, on their way to their national championship that year. For players and coaches that remember that time, it almost makes the trip down a bit more relaxed, knowing where they’re going and the level of play to expect.

“Been on this field, gone through Magnolia, Southern Arkansas to get to our 2018 run and carry. So there’s a handful of guys that are back from that, it seems like a long time ago. That what their freshman year, now they’re fifth year seniors. They just know what it looks like. I think if nothing else, it just lets you relax and take a deep breath.” said Head Coach Tim Huber.

Augustana will take on Southern Arkansas Friday at six. That will be the first of two scheduled games, the second on Saturday. Should the two split the games, a winner takes all Game 3 will be played on Saturday.

