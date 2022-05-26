Avera Medical Minute: Pediatric visits, vaccination schedule

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The end of a school year can often mean a break from constant schedules and deadlines. There is however an imperative item to keep in mind according to Avera Pediatrician Dr. Daniel Boadwine.

“This is a great time as we get into the summer months and kids are free from school,” Dr. Boadwine said. “It is a great time to get checked up, make sure everything is healthy, and vaccinations are up to date as we get ready for the next school year.”

Consistency makes a big difference as health providers can better track developments as patients age. The visit could vary depending on the age of the patient, but similar topics will be covered like eating, sleeping habits, and blood pressure, to get an idea of overall health. The more familiar a patient is with their health goals, the easier it is to monitor things as they age and become a little more independent.

