Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Bellator title win sinking in for Logan Storley

Logan Storley’s win over Michael Page, and his Bellator Welterweight Interim Championship is finally sinking in.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Logan Storley’s win over Michael Page, and his Bellator Welterweight Interim Championship is finally sinking in. Storley defeated Page by split decision in London a week and a half ago. Storley joins Brock Lesner as the only two South Dakota’s to ever win an MMA World Championship.

Storley said after traveling their and back; his first time fighting overseas; that the win is finally becoming a reality for him. And it’s a reward for all of the work put in to chasing this goal.

“It’s finally kind of, a week later starting to sink in that it’s real, and everything that you’ve worked for your whole life finally came true. So, yeah it’s nice, I’m happy.” said Storley.

Storley said he’s still taking a break for two to three weeks to recover from the fight before fully diving back into training. He said there will always be better opponents coming down the road as well, so he’ll need to be ready.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Tyler with Aerosmith performs during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Day 2 at State...
Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler enters rehab after relapse
The video of 5-year-old Ben Sadlowski's walk-up dance has gone viral on TikTok with millions of...
WATCH: 5-year-old steals the show with walk-up dance at T-ball game
8th-grade boy died at this Dell Rapids intersection in a bike accident
8th-grade Dell Rapids boy died in bicycle accident involving truck
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
Eighteen-year-old Guadalupe Aguilar (Left), 25-year-old Allison Ironshooter (Middle), and...
Police: Three women face multiple charges after drive-by shooting in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Canaries rally back from 12 run deficit to knock off Winnipeg
Canaries rally back from 12 run deficit to knock off Winnipeg
The 2022 South Dakota State Track and Field Meet will look different this year, moving to a...
O’Gorman Track and Field see new opportunities with new state meet format
O’Gorman Track and Field see new opportunities with new state meet format
Bellator title win sinking in for Logan Storley