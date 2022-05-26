Bellator title win sinking in for Logan Storley

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Logan Storley’s win over Michael Page, and his Bellator Welterweight Interim Championship is finally sinking in. Storley defeated Page by split decision in London a week and a half ago. Storley joins Brock Lesner as the only two South Dakota’s to ever win an MMA World Championship.

Storley said after traveling their and back; his first time fighting overseas; that the win is finally becoming a reality for him. And it’s a reward for all of the work put in to chasing this goal.

“It’s finally kind of, a week later starting to sink in that it’s real, and everything that you’ve worked for your whole life finally came true. So, yeah it’s nice, I’m happy.” said Storley.

Storley said he’s still taking a break for two to three weeks to recover from the fight before fully diving back into training. He said there will always be better opponents coming down the road as well, so he’ll need to be ready.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.