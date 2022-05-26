Broadway’s ‘Anastasia’ to perform at the Washington Pavilion in June

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Broadway’s musical “Anastasia” will take the Mary W. Sommervold Hall stage on June 17 and 18, 2022.

“Anastasia” transports the audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

“The beauty and majesty of ‘Anastasia’ will knock you off your feet! This take on the classic story is simply stunning with gorgeous technical feats, incredible music, and a lasting legacy of charm and hope. You will float out of the theater after seeing this phenomenal show!” says Regina Ruhberg, Director of Performances and Events for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

Tickets for the Washington Pavillion performance of “Anastasia” are available for the matinee and two evening performances. To purchase tickets, go to WashingtonPavilion.org, visit the Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave. or call 605-367-6000.

About the show and it’s global popularity

“Anastasia” features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally; a lush, new score by the Tony Award®-winning creators of the Broadway classic “Ragtime,” Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics); and tour direction by Sarah Hartman based on original direction by Tony Award®-winning director Darko Tresnjak, according to a press release from the Washington Pavillion.

“Anastasia” began performances on Broadway in March 2017 at the Broadhurst Theatre. The show played to sold-out audiences for more than three years before expanding its global “Fanastasia” community with productions on tour across North America and in Japan, Spain, Germany, and the Netherlands. Globally, the show has been performed more than 2,500 times and sold 3.4 million tickets.

From the Tony Award®-winning creators of the Broadway classic “Ragtime” and inspired by the beloved films, “Anastaisa” is the new Broadway musical that’s “one of the most gorgeous shows in years!” (New York Observer).

