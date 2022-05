SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries clawed back against Winnipeg, giving up nine runs in the second alone inning to win 14-13.

The Canaries scored 12 unanswered runs to complete the comeback, with Cole Pengilly collecting the walkoff to give the Canaries their 4th win of the year.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.