Cinema Falls presents The Pomp Room: A Rock N Roll Bar Story premiering July

South Dakota Filmmakers Austin Kaus and Jesse Yost to premiere feature length documentary of iconic Sioux Fall live music venue and bar
By Kesia Cameron
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cinema Falls invites nostalgic rock fans and former patrons of a now-closed watering hole to the film premiere of “The Pomp Room: A Rock N Roll Bar Story.”

This feature-length documentary- written, produced, and directed by South Dakota filmmakers Austin Kaus and Jesse Yost premiers Saturday evening July 30 at the Historic Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls. According to Cinema Falls, the film is a tribute to the storied history of the venue, the family who preserved and fought for it, the bands and surprise celebrities who performed on its stage, and the friendships and lifelong bonds formed across generations of musicians, employees, and concert-goers. The film is unrated with a suggested audience of 16-years-and-older.

“After years of conducting interviews, collecting memorabilia, and working with an amazing team of creatives, we are ready to share the Pomp Room’s story with the world,” says director Austin Kaus of Rapid City. “This movie honors so much: the Ertz family, the music scene that left a lasting impression on multiple generations, and the power of song and community. It’s a story with unique characters and some light profanity, just like a real family.”

“This project was a labor of love to pay tribute to the Ertz Family and The Pomp Room. Without that family, none of this happens. It just doesn’t. From their willingness to take risks to the way they treated their customers, they were the foundation of what helped make the place special,” said Sioux Falls director, Jesse Yost.

According to a press release from Cinema Falls, the collaboration between both men spans nearly a decade, the state of South Dakota, and a pandemic. The original conversation that sparked the film project began while sharing chicken wings and memories, and the hard work that followed was sandwiched between a postgraduate degree and their demanding day jobs. Now, they’re ready to share their work with an audience on the big screen.

“We’re grateful for the film partners supporting this event, many of whom rocked out at the Pomp Room and are now business owners and leaders in our community,” says Cinema Falls founder, Julie Anderson Friesen. “Austin and Jesse have never wavered in their determination to complete this film and celebrate it with the right amount of romp and Pomp for nostalgic fans. I’m grateful to have been invited to produce this event.”

Tickets are available at SiouxFallsOrpheum.com – advance online or at the door. Patrons may purchase advance tickets at the SiouxFallsOrpheum.com website. All seating is reserved. The Orpheum Lobby bar opens at 5 p.m. Theater door opens at 5:30 p.m. Show begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 (plus tax and venue fees) when purchased online in advance. Tickets are available at the Orpheum box office one hour prior to the film begins, unless sold out.

