Delmont residents offer support to Castlewood community after tornado rips through town

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nearly two weeks ago Castlewood, South Dakota was hit by an EF2 tornado that damaging many homes as well as the the school in northeastern south dakota.

Seven years ago, Delmont, South Dakota went through the same fate. Now those in Delmont say they want the people of Castlewood to know they are not alone in this recovery.

Dakota News Now photojournalist Dave Hauck has the story.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.