Falls Art Market offering workshops kicking off this weekend

By Alexandra Todd
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Falls Art Market Director Lisa Myhre joined us this morning to learn more about this unique event beginning this Saturday. The market will showcase local artists’ work and host a variety of workshops and demonstrations for free. The “locally grown” art will consist of pottery, paintings, jewelry, wood, sculpture, and textiles. It will be held every fourth Saturday this summer and runs 8:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

