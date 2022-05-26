Avera Medical Minute
Falls Community Health gives free at-home COVID-19 test kits

Covid tests
Covid tests(Pixabay)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Free at-home COVID-19 test kits are now available at the City of Sioux Falls Health Department.

Up to six kits per household are available as needed. Visit the check-in counter at Falls Community Health in downtown Sioux Falls to pick up your kits, below is the address and hours of operation.

Falls Community Health is located at 521 North Main AvenueSioux Falls, SD 57104.

• Monday: 7:45 a.m.–6 p.m.

• Tuesday: 7:45 a.m.–6 p.m.

• Wednesday: 7:45 a.m.–5 p.m.

• Thursday: 7:45 a.m.–5 p.m.

• Friday: 7:45 a.m.–3 p.m.

