Fridays on the Plaza begin Friday, May 27

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fridays on the Plaza are beginning Friday, May 27- everyone can enjoy the local talent and good food.

Each Friday beginning from May 27 until September 9, Dakota News Now will host musicians from across the region as they perform during the lunch hour in the 12th Street Plaza outside our studio. Some of Sioux Falls’ best food trucks will also be on hand to accompany the performances and serve a variety of options for lunch.

For a full list of this season’s scheduled performers and food trucks, click here.

