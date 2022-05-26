Highest paying jobs in Sioux Falls for high school graduates
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stacker compiled the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Sioux Falls, SD using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock
The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Sioux Falls, SD using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.
Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.
Kitawit Jitaton // Shutterstock
#50. Telecommunications line installers and repairers
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $46,200
- #311 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 170
National
- Annual mean salary: $61,860
- Employment: 122,480
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,680)
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($90,370)
--- Salinas, CA ($88,050)
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#49. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $46,370
- #484 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 930
National
- Annual mean salary: $65,230
- Employment: 503,390
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)
Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock
#48. Property, real estate, and community association managers
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $46,440
- #403 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 380
National
- Annual mean salary: $73,210
- Employment: 219,800
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)
--- Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)
--- Piedmont North Carolina nonmetropolitan area ($105,220)
DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock
#47. Chefs and head cooks
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $47,540
- #307 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $58,740
- Employment: 101,490
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Leominster-Gardner, MA ($81,020)
--- Massachusetts nonmetropolitan area ($79,820)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,600)
Unsplash
#46. Structural iron and steel workers
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $47,640
- #137 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 340
National
- Annual mean salary: $58,650
- Employment: 71,490
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($95,020)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($88,250)
--- Western Washington nonmetropolitan area ($84,570)
Pixabay
#45. Welding, soldering, and brazing machine setters, operators, and tenders
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $48,000
- #21 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $41,320
- Employment: 33,150
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($70,440)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($58,640)
--- Wichita, KS ($56,010)
Canva
#44. Pest control workers
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $48,480
- #9 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $40,350
- Employment: 79,560
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Northwest Colorado nonmetropolitan area ($61,210)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($58,450)
--- Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($57,980)
Brian S. Hagberg // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Self-enrichment teachers
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $48,600
- #77 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National
- Annual mean salary: $47,930
- Employment: 222,700
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($70,350)
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($66,650)
--- Utica-Rome, NY ($63,470)
Canva
#42. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $48,620
- #293 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 620
National
- Annual mean salary: $55,280
- Employment: 402,870
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,910)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,860)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,120)
Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock
#41. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $48,840
- #385 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 670
National
- Annual mean salary: $61,100
- Employment: 417,440
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)
--- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)
Canva
#40. Glaziers
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $48,950
- #86 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $50,970
- Employment: 52,190
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($78,840)
--- Salem, OR ($78,000)
--- Hawaii / Kauai nonmetropolitan area ($76,680)
SritanaN // Shutterstock
#39. Industrial machinery mechanics
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $49,610
- #481 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 270
National
- Annual mean salary: $57,350
- Employment: 385,980
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)
--- Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)
--- Anchorage, AK ($82,890)
rlat // Shutterstock
#38. Postal service clerks
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $49,640
- #400 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $51,200
- Employment: 86,950
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)
--- Florence, SC ($59,360)
--- Monroe, MI ($59,320)
Vera Larina // Shutterstock
#37. Sheet metal workers
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $49,900
- #204 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $55,320
- Employment: 128,220
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Fairbanks, AK ($101,150)
--- Kennewick-Richland, WA ($94,930)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,840)
Indypendenz // Shutterstock
#36. Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $50,420
- #95 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 180
National
- Annual mean salary: $51,440
- Employment: 105,400
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Huntsville, AL ($55,830)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,260)
--- Wausau, WI ($55,060)
Avatar_023 // Shutterstock
#35. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $51,120
- #203 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 140
National
- Annual mean salary: $51,890
- Employment: 119,380
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,980)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,370)
--- Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($87,990)
Canva
#33 (tie). Automotive body and related repairers
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $52,350
- #98 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 270
National
- Annual mean salary: $49,430
- Employment: 137,120
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Ann Arbor, MI ($71,350)
--- Ames, IA ($68,340)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,060)
Rob Kim // Getty Images
#33 (tie). First-line supervisors of retail sales workers
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $52,350
- #19 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,080
National
- Annual mean salary: $47,300
- Employment: 1,063,110
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($57,830)
--- Boulder, CO ($56,520)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,930)
Canva
#32. Farm equipment mechanics and service technicians
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $52,420
- #29 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 230
National
- Annual mean salary: $45,350
- Employment: 35,720
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($61,910)
--- Bellingham, WA ($61,210)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($60,760)
Canva
#31. Construction and building inspectors
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $53,600
- #331 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National
- Annual mean salary: $66,470
- Employment: 113,770
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New Haven, CT ($121,510)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)
Hulton Archive // Getty Images
#30. Electricians
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $53,610
- #316 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 920
National
- Annual mean salary: $61,550
- Employment: 656,510
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)
--- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#29. Lodging managers
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $53,730
- #181 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $65,270
- Employment: 31,790
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Hawaii / Kauai nonmetropolitan area ($122,290)
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)
welcomia // Shutterstock
#28. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $54,310
- #215 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 180
National
- Annual mean salary: $57,000
- Employment: 147,680
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)
Pressmaster // Shutterstock
#27. Title examiners, abstractors, and searchers
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $54,410
- #54 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National
- Annual mean salary: $52,950
- Employment: 54,960
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($81,390)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($80,460)
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($73,070)
Kot500 // Shutterstock
#26. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $54,580
- #94 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 620
National
- Annual mean salary: $52,090
- Employment: 253,010
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,900)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($73,400)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($70,480)
Erin Deleon // Shutterstock
#25. Postal service mail carriers
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $55,190
- #53 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 290
National
- Annual mean salary: $53,180
- Employment: 333,570
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Modesto, CA ($57,160)
--- Bismarck, ND ($57,090)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)
Loveischiangrai // Shutterstock
#24. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $55,440
- #90 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90
National
- Annual mean salary: $54,040
- Employment: 103,730
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Madera, CA ($76,040)
--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($74,800)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($73,360)
Canva
#23. Cargo and freight agents
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $55,850
- #13 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 110
National
- Annual mean salary: $47,170
- Employment: 96,510
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($80,300)
--- Yakima, WA ($68,030)
--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($64,030)
GolF2532 // Shutterstock
#22. Security and fire alarm systems installers
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $55,980
- #34 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 130
National
- Annual mean salary: $52,150
- Employment: 68,920
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Eugene, OR ($70,940)
--- Salem, OR ($68,640)
--- Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($68,520)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#21. Advertising sales agents
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $56,030
- #125 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 170
National
- Annual mean salary: $68,040
- Employment: 110,040
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)
Canva
#20. Boilermakers
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $56,420
- #36 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $67,430
- Employment: 14,020
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,660)
--- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($96,080)
--- Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($90,620)
GaudiLab // Shutterstock
#19. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $56,640
- #267 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 820
National
- Annual mean salary: $62,010
- Employment: 1,427,260
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)
Paolo Bona // Shutterstock
#18. Food service managers
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $57,180
- #294 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 410
National
- Annual mean salary: $61,000
- Employment: 197,010
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Trenton, NJ ($91,320)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)
Tim Goode/PA Images // Getty Images
#17. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $58,250
- #349 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 280
National
- Annual mean salary: $70,490
- Employment: 977,070
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)
--- Boulder, CO ($101,630)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)
John Leung // Shutterstock
#16. Brickmasons and blockmasons
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $59,050
- #80 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 110
National
- Annual mean salary: $58,420
- Employment: 59,940
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($95,980)
--- Decatur, IL ($92,670)
--- Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($89,340)
Unsplash
#15. Crane and tower operators
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $60,940
- #83 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $64,010
- Employment: 44,060
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)
--- Syracuse, NY ($103,350)
--- Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)
Oleg Golovnev // Shutterstock
#14. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $65,720
- #230 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 500
National
- Annual mean salary: $66,800
- Employment: 599,900
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)
--- Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)
--- West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($96,900)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#13. Insurance sales agents
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $66,400
- #151 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 730
National
- Annual mean salary: $69,100
- Employment: 409,950
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)
--- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)
Stock Rocket // Shutterstock
#12. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $67,220
- #241 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,260
National
- Annual mean salary: $73,500
- Employment: 1,278,670
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)
--- Napa, CA ($92,620)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#11. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $70,870
- #150 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 520
National
- Annual mean salary: $70,650
- Employment: 287,150
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
--- Eastern Washington nonmetropolitan area ($92,500)
sculpies // Shutterstock
#10. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $73,020
- #156 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 670
National
- Annual mean salary: $72,990
- Employment: 614,080
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)
4 PM production // Shutterstock
#9. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $73,880
- #139 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 450
National
- Annual mean salary: $73,100
- Employment: 475,000
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)
goodluz // Shutterstock
#8. Real estate sales agents
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $76,620
- #20 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $62,990
- Employment: 168,740
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Midland, TX ($100,060)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($99,880)
--- Worcester, MA-CT ($93,400)
Luisa Leal Photography // Shutterstock
#7. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $76,850
- #204 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 100
National
- Annual mean salary: $74,410
- Employment: 114,930
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)
--- Salinas, CA ($110,180)
--- North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($109,740)
Skycolors // Shutterstock
#6. Commercial pilots
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $77,180
- #180 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National
- Annual mean salary: $110,830
- Employment: 37,120
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)
--- Savannah, GA ($177,450)
Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock
#5. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $80,880
- #37 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $62,400
- Employment: 50,660
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($98,380)
--- Salt Lake City, UT ($94,070)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($92,800)
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#4. Real estate brokers
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $85,930
- #37 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $81,630
- Employment: 44,610
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($152,460)
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($133,810)
--- Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($132,320)
Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $91,970
- #262 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 130
National
- Annual mean salary: $105,100
- Employment: 132,210
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
--- Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
g-stockstudio // Shutterstock
#2. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $104,310
- #16 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 290
National
- Annual mean salary: $90,120
- Employment: 240,290
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)
--- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)
Prath // Shutterstock
#1. Detectives and criminal investigators
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $104,660
- #22 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $89,300
- Employment: 105,980
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)
--- Anchorage, AK ($127,070)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)
Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.