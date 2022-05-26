Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock

Highest paying jobs in Sioux Falls for high school graduates

The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Sioux Falls, SD using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.

Kitawit Jitaton // Shutterstock

#50. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $46,200

- #311 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 170



National

- Annual mean salary: $61,860

- Employment: 122,480

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,680)

--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($90,370)

--- Salinas, CA ($88,050)

Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#49. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $46,370

- #484 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 930



National

- Annual mean salary: $65,230

- Employment: 503,390

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)

Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock

#48. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $46,440

- #403 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 380



National

- Annual mean salary: $73,210

- Employment: 219,800

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)

--- Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)

--- Piedmont North Carolina nonmetropolitan area ($105,220)

DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

#47. Chefs and head cooks

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $47,540

- #307 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: data not available



National

- Annual mean salary: $58,740

- Employment: 101,490

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Leominster-Gardner, MA ($81,020)

--- Massachusetts nonmetropolitan area ($79,820)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,600)

Unsplash

#46. Structural iron and steel workers

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $47,640

- #137 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 340



National

- Annual mean salary: $58,650

- Employment: 71,490

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($95,020)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($88,250)

--- Western Washington nonmetropolitan area ($84,570)

Pixabay

#45. Welding, soldering, and brazing machine setters, operators, and tenders

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $48,000

- #21 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 50



National

- Annual mean salary: $41,320

- Employment: 33,150

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($70,440)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($58,640)

--- Wichita, KS ($56,010)

Canva

#44. Pest control workers

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $48,480

- #9 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 40



National

- Annual mean salary: $40,350

- Employment: 79,560

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Northwest Colorado nonmetropolitan area ($61,210)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($58,450)

--- Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($57,980)

Brian S. Hagberg // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Self-enrichment teachers

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $48,600

- #77 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 70



National

- Annual mean salary: $47,930

- Employment: 222,700

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($70,350)

--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($66,650)

--- Utica-Rome, NY ($63,470)

Canva

#42. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $48,620

- #293 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 620



National

- Annual mean salary: $55,280

- Employment: 402,870

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,910)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,860)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,120)

Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock

#41. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $48,840

- #385 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 670



National

- Annual mean salary: $61,100

- Employment: 417,440

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)

--- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)

Canva

#40. Glaziers

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $48,950

- #86 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 60



National

- Annual mean salary: $50,970

- Employment: 52,190

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($78,840)

--- Salem, OR ($78,000)

--- Hawaii / Kauai nonmetropolitan area ($76,680)

SritanaN // Shutterstock

#39. Industrial machinery mechanics

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $49,610

- #481 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 270



National

- Annual mean salary: $57,350

- Employment: 385,980

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)

--- Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)

--- Anchorage, AK ($82,890)

rlat // Shutterstock

#38. Postal service clerks

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $49,640

- #400 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 60



National

- Annual mean salary: $51,200

- Employment: 86,950

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)

--- Florence, SC ($59,360)

--- Monroe, MI ($59,320)

Vera Larina // Shutterstock

#37. Sheet metal workers

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $49,900

- #204 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 60



National

- Annual mean salary: $55,320

- Employment: 128,220

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Fairbanks, AK ($101,150)

--- Kennewick-Richland, WA ($94,930)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,840)

Indypendenz // Shutterstock

#36. Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $50,420

- #95 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 180



National

- Annual mean salary: $51,440

- Employment: 105,400

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Huntsville, AL ($55,830)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,260)

--- Wausau, WI ($55,060)

Avatar_023 // Shutterstock

#35. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $51,120

- #203 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 140



National

- Annual mean salary: $51,890

- Employment: 119,380

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,980)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,370)

--- Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($87,990)

Canva

#33 (tie). Automotive body and related repairers

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $52,350

- #98 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 270



National

- Annual mean salary: $49,430

- Employment: 137,120

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Ann Arbor, MI ($71,350)

--- Ames, IA ($68,340)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,060)

Rob Kim // Getty Images

#33 (tie). First-line supervisors of retail sales workers

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $52,350

- #19 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,080



National

- Annual mean salary: $47,300

- Employment: 1,063,110

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($57,830)

--- Boulder, CO ($56,520)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,930)

Canva

#32. Farm equipment mechanics and service technicians

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $52,420

- #29 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 230



National

- Annual mean salary: $45,350

- Employment: 35,720

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($61,910)

--- Bellingham, WA ($61,210)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($60,760)

Canva

#31. Construction and building inspectors

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $53,600

- #331 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 70



National

- Annual mean salary: $66,470

- Employment: 113,770

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New Haven, CT ($121,510)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)

Hulton Archive // Getty Images

#30. Electricians

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $53,610

- #316 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 920



National

- Annual mean salary: $61,550

- Employment: 656,510

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)

--- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#29. Lodging managers

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $53,730

- #181 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 50



National

- Annual mean salary: $65,270

- Employment: 31,790

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Hawaii / Kauai nonmetropolitan area ($122,290)

--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)

--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)

welcomia // Shutterstock

#28. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $54,310

- #215 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 180



National

- Annual mean salary: $57,000

- Employment: 147,680

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)

--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#27. Title examiners, abstractors, and searchers

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $54,410

- #54 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 80



National

- Annual mean salary: $52,950

- Employment: 54,960

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($81,390)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($80,460)

--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($73,070)

Kot500 // Shutterstock

#26. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $54,580

- #94 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 620



National

- Annual mean salary: $52,090

- Employment: 253,010

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,900)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($73,400)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($70,480)

Erin Deleon // Shutterstock

#25. Postal service mail carriers

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $55,190

- #53 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 290



National

- Annual mean salary: $53,180

- Employment: 333,570

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Modesto, CA ($57,160)

--- Bismarck, ND ($57,090)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)

Loveischiangrai // Shutterstock

#24. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $55,440

- #90 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 90



National

- Annual mean salary: $54,040

- Employment: 103,730

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Madera, CA ($76,040)

--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($74,800)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($73,360)

Canva

#23. Cargo and freight agents

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $55,850

- #13 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 110



National

- Annual mean salary: $47,170

- Employment: 96,510

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($80,300)

--- Yakima, WA ($68,030)

--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($64,030)

GolF2532 // Shutterstock

#22. Security and fire alarm systems installers

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $55,980

- #34 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 130



National

- Annual mean salary: $52,150

- Employment: 68,920

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Eugene, OR ($70,940)

--- Salem, OR ($68,640)

--- Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($68,520)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#21. Advertising sales agents

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $56,030

- #125 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 170



National

- Annual mean salary: $68,040

- Employment: 110,040

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)

Canva

#20. Boilermakers

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $56,420

- #36 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 40



National

- Annual mean salary: $67,430

- Employment: 14,020

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,660)

--- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($96,080)

--- Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($90,620)

GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#19. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $56,640

- #267 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 820



National

- Annual mean salary: $62,010

- Employment: 1,427,260

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)

Paolo Bona // Shutterstock

#18. Food service managers

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $57,180

- #294 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 410



National

- Annual mean salary: $61,000

- Employment: 197,010

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Trenton, NJ ($91,320)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)

--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)

Tim Goode/PA Images // Getty Images

#17. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $58,250

- #349 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 280



National

- Annual mean salary: $70,490

- Employment: 977,070

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)

--- Boulder, CO ($101,630)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)

John Leung // Shutterstock

#16. Brickmasons and blockmasons

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $59,050

- #80 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 110



National

- Annual mean salary: $58,420

- Employment: 59,940

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($95,980)

--- Decatur, IL ($92,670)

--- Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($89,340)

Unsplash

#15. Crane and tower operators

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $60,940

- #83 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 50



National

- Annual mean salary: $64,010

- Employment: 44,060

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)

--- Syracuse, NY ($103,350)

--- Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)

Oleg Golovnev // Shutterstock

#14. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $65,720

- #230 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 500



National

- Annual mean salary: $66,800

- Employment: 599,900

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)

--- Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)

--- West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($96,900)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#13. Insurance sales agents

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $66,400

- #151 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 730



National

- Annual mean salary: $69,100

- Employment: 409,950

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)

--- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)

Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#12. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $67,220

- #241 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 2,260



National

- Annual mean salary: $73,500

- Employment: 1,278,670

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)

--- Napa, CA ($92,620)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#11. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $70,870

- #150 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 520



National

- Annual mean salary: $70,650

- Employment: 287,150

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

--- Eastern Washington nonmetropolitan area ($92,500)

sculpies // Shutterstock

#10. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $73,020

- #156 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 670



National

- Annual mean salary: $72,990

- Employment: 614,080

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

4 PM production // Shutterstock

#9. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $73,880

- #139 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 450



National

- Annual mean salary: $73,100

- Employment: 475,000

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

goodluz // Shutterstock

#8. Real estate sales agents

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $76,620

- #20 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 50



National

- Annual mean salary: $62,990

- Employment: 168,740

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Midland, TX ($100,060)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($99,880)

--- Worcester, MA-CT ($93,400)

Luisa Leal Photography // Shutterstock

#7. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $76,850

- #204 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 100



National

- Annual mean salary: $74,410

- Employment: 114,930

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

--- Salinas, CA ($110,180)

--- North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($109,740)

Skycolors // Shutterstock

#6. Commercial pilots

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $77,180

- #180 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 80



National

- Annual mean salary: $110,830

- Employment: 37,120

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)

--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)

--- Savannah, GA ($177,450)

Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock

#5. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $80,880

- #37 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 40



National

- Annual mean salary: $62,400

- Employment: 50,660

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($98,380)

--- Salt Lake City, UT ($94,070)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($92,800)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#4. Real estate brokers

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $85,930

- #37 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 40



National

- Annual mean salary: $81,630

- Employment: 44,610

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($152,460)

--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($133,810)

--- Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($132,320)

Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $91,970

- #262 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 130



National

- Annual mean salary: $105,100

- Employment: 132,210

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

--- Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

g-stockstudio // Shutterstock

#2. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $104,310

- #16 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 290



National

- Annual mean salary: $90,120

- Employment: 240,290

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

--- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

Prath // Shutterstock

#1. Detectives and criminal investigators

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $104,660

- #22 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 40



National

- Annual mean salary: $89,300

- Employment: 105,980

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)

--- Anchorage, AK ($127,070)

--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)

