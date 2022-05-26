How to be prepared for your next camping trip

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the weather heating up, many are ready to head outdoors, but it’s important to know what you’re doing before hitting the road for a camping trip this holiday weekend.

David Parker is the director of the outdoor campus in Sioux Falls.

“One of the joys of being outside is just simply it’s a slower pace, you get the opportunity to relax and kind of calm down. It’s a great place to just let go of some of the stresses that you might feel,” Parker said.

The first step in planning a camping trip is making sure you have a park pass and your spot booked, which you can do up to 90 days in advance on the South Dakota Game Fish and Parks website.

“Our state parks do stay really busy, especially in the summer, so it’s important that you book in advance so that you can make sure you get the campsite that you want,” Parker said.

Before your trip you’ll want to learn how to actually do the things you’ll do out there, such as fishing, setting up a tent, or cooking with a dutch oven.

“It’s a different way you can spice up your experience camping. A new way to cooking things and it usually has a good flavor with it too,” Parker said.

They can teach you how to safely do those things at the Outdoor Campus.

“Whether it’s fishing whether it’s dutch oven cooking, we can make sure that you know the safety that comes in with how to take your dutch oven off the fire so you can make sure you don’t get burned, how you don’t get hooked when you go fishing,” Parker said.

Parker wants to pass his outdoor experience on to others.

“It’s something that I was passionate about growing up, and it’s something I hope to pass on to my kids,” Parker said.

Parker believes camping is a great way to make memories.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to be out there and there’s so much in nature you can explore and have fun. Your kid will never forget the first fish they catch when they’re out camping,” Parker said.

All of the classes at the Outdoor Campus are free, and you can find available times to sign up on their website.

