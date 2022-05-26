Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and had four children.(Source: UCISD via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The husband of Irma Garcia, a fourth grade teacher killed during the Uvalde school shooting, has reportedly died of a heart attack, two days after the attack.

Joe and Irma Garcia were high school sweethearts who were married for 24 years.

A family member said that they believe Joe Garcia “died of a broken heart and losing the love of his life of more than 25 years was too much to bear.”

They leave behind four children.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video of 5-year-old Ben Sadlowski's walk-up dance has gone viral on TikTok with millions of...
WATCH: 5-year-old steals the show with walk-up dance at T-ball game
8th-grade boy died at this Dell Rapids intersection in a bike accident
8th-grade Dell Rapids boy died in bicycle accident involving truck
Eighteen-year-old Guadalupe Aguilar (Left), 25-year-old Allison Ironshooter (Middle), and...
Police: Three women face multiple charges after drive-by shooting in Sioux Falls
Steven Tyler with Aerosmith performs during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Day 2 at State...
Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler enters rehab after relapse
According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call May 14 for a...
‘We’ve got a drunk Amish guy’: Horse-drawn buggy driver charged after hitting deputy’s cruiser

Latest News

FILE - The Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Magic sits docked April 2020 in Cape Canaveral,...
Carnival: Paint project affected some cruise passengers
Destruction is seen in Kharkiv, Ukraine, as the war drags on.
Russia slams sanctions, seeks to blame West for food crisis
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
UPDATED: Three-car fatal crash under investigation in Fall River County