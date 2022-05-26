Avera Medical Minute
Man stabbed multiple times in Rapid City

A medical unit arrived and transported the man to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
Rapid City, Downtown
Rapid City, Downtown
By KOTA Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Wednesday Rapid City Police responded to a report of a stabbing. Just after 2 am officers were called to the Common Cents on North LaCrosse where they found a man with multiple stab wounds.

Witnesses told police he was stabbed somewhere between the 1600 and 1900 blocks of North Lacrosse. The victim was sent to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

Police say they later located a juvenile that matched the suspect’s clothing description and had a knife and took that juvenile into custody. They’re asking if you witnessed the stabbing call police at 605-394-4134.

