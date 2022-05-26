May 25th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana Baseball took their second game against Central Missouri in the NCAA Central Regional, as the Vikings advance in the NCAA tournament to the Central Super Regional.

Lincoln’s Boys’ Tennis has rattled off seven straight state titles, and they’d make it eight straight this past Friday, beating Washington to make it an amazing eight in a row.

The South Dakota State Softball team was up against the wall trying to survive in the NCAA tournament, when Kelsey Lenox sends one way deep. It’s enough to bring home the run, and the Jacks walkoff to survive.

Roosevelt’s Jaxsen Groevengoed showed off his acceleration, tagging at third base on a sac-fly and diving into home for a walkoff win, sending the Rough Riders to state.

And our top play of the week goes to Lincoln’s Charlie Mickelson, laying everything out for an amazing diving catch against Brandon Valley.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.