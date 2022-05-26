Avera Medical Minute
No one injured after fire breaks out at Sioux Falls garage

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue battles a garage fire on May 25, 2022.
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue battles a garage fire on May 25, 2022.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - No one was hurt but a garage was badly damaged after after a fire broke out in Sioux Falls Wednesday afternoon.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire at an unattached garage around 3 p.m. on W. 9th Street near Western Avenue. Portions of the garage had already collapsed by the time crews arrived.

Firefighters were able to force the garage doors open to begin fighting the fire. They were able to get the flames under control in about 20 minutes. The fire did not spread to the home or other surrounding buildings.

No one was in the garage at the time. Authorities say no one was injured during the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

