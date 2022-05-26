O’Gorman Track and Field see new opportunities with new state meet format

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2022 South Dakota State Track and Field Meet will look different this year, moving to a three-day event starting tomorrow and all in one location at Howard Wood Field.

Track events are slated to begin tomorrow at 12:30 with the girls and then boys two mile run finals. A number of field events are also slated to begin tomorrow at 12:30 and then 3.

The meet will also be O’Gorman’s Alea Hardie’s last chance to break another state record before her senior year comes to an end. O’Gorman Head Coach Aaron Strand said they have a great chance as a team to take home the top spot in the state, and Hardie’s example as a leader.

“We are blessed right now. We have a very special group of girls right now that can do a lot of great things, and they’re running amazing times that get a little overshadowed by what Alea’s doing. But her leadership and leading example is a big reason for that.” said Strand.

Hardie already broke the state 2 mile run record by nine seconds earlier this month, and almost broke the state mile record last week. Strand said he’s excited to see the new state meet format as well, and how it works for all schools.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.