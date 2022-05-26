Avera Medical Minute
Sunny and Warming up

Some Storms this Weekend?
By Aaron Doudna
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Any cloud cover around the region this morning will be breaking and we’ll see plenty of sunshine through the rest of our Thursday! Highs will be in the 70s for most of us with a few 80s out in central South Dakota. More sunshine is on the way for Friday along with another rise in temperatures. We’ll be back in the upper 70s in the east and lower to mid 80s out west.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will enter the picture late Friday night out west and move east overnight into Saturday. We’ll have another chance once again for storms Saturday evening and into Sunday morning. The Storm Prediction Center is monitoring our area for the potential for severe weather not only on Saturday but also on Sunday as well as there will be yet another round of showers and storms on the way Sunday night into Memorial Day morning.

While it won’t be raining the entire weekend, this is a good reminder to download the First Alert Weather App and stay up to date on the latest forecast!

