Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

UPDATE: Names released from three-car fatal crash near Edgemont

More people are expected to hit the road as spring arrives, and the DOT says this increase in...
More people are expected to hit the road as spring arrives, and the DOT says this increase in traffic can cause more accidents.(Nick Nelson)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEMONT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials report one man died on the afternoon of May 23, in a three-vehicle crash east of Edgemont.

Authorities say reports indicate a 2011 Toyota Tundra was eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 when it slowed down to make a left-hand turn onto Red Canyon Road. The Toyota was rear-ended by an eastbound 2008 GMC Sierra pickup. The collision sent the Toyota into the westbound lane where it was struck by a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup. The Toyota tipped over and the 57-year-old male driver of the Toyota, named Robert Stevens, was pronounced dead at the scene. Stevens was not wearing a seatbelt.

Official reports say the 53-year-old male driver of the Chevrolet pickup, Curtis Miller, and a 57-year-old female passenger, Mary Miller, both suffered non-life-threatening severe injuries. Both were air transported to a Rapid City hospital. The other female passenger, Melissa Miller, 43, sustained severe non-life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized. Jerry Miller, the 58-year-old passenger, was not injured. All four occupants are from Tennessee and all were wearing seatbelts.

Authorities say the 19-year-old female driver of the GMC pickup, Bobbi Joe Kammerer of Philip, S.D., sustained minor injuries and was not transported. She was wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8th-grade boy died at this Dell Rapids intersection in a bike accident
8th-grade Dell Rapids boy died in bicycle accident involving truck
The video of 5-year-old Ben Sadlowski's walk-up dance has gone viral on TikTok with millions of...
WATCH: 5-year-old steals the show with walk-up dance at T-ball game
Eighteen-year-old Guadalupe Aguilar (Left), 25-year-old Allison Ironshooter (Middle), and...
Police: Three women face multiple charges after drive-by shooting in Sioux Falls
Steven Tyler with Aerosmith performs during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Day 2 at State...
Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler enters rehab after relapse
According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call May 14 for a...
‘We’ve got a drunk Amish guy’: Horse-drawn buggy driver charged after hitting deputy’s cruiser

Latest News

Downtown Sioux Falls Trolley
2022 Sioux Falls summer downtown trolley season starts May 31
The Pomp Room
Cinema Falls presents The Pomp Room: A Rock N Roll Bar Story premiering July
Washington Pavilion opens up new exhibit on National Museum Day
Broadway’s ‘Anastasia’ to perform at the Washington Pavilion in June
UPDATED: Three-car fatal crash under investigation in Fall River County