UPDATE: Names released from three-car fatal crash near Edgemont

EDGEMONT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials report one man died on the afternoon of May 23, in a three-vehicle crash east of Edgemont.

Authorities say reports indicate a 2011 Toyota Tundra was eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 when it slowed down to make a left-hand turn onto Red Canyon Road. The Toyota was rear-ended by an eastbound 2008 GMC Sierra pickup. The collision sent the Toyota into the westbound lane where it was struck by a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup. The Toyota tipped over and the 57-year-old male driver of the Toyota, named Robert Stevens, was pronounced dead at the scene. Stevens was not wearing a seatbelt.

Official reports say the 53-year-old male driver of the Chevrolet pickup, Curtis Miller, and a 57-year-old female passenger, Mary Miller, both suffered non-life-threatening severe injuries. Both were air transported to a Rapid City hospital. The other female passenger, Melissa Miller, 43, sustained severe non-life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized. Jerry Miller, the 58-year-old passenger, was not injured. All four occupants are from Tennessee and all were wearing seatbelts.

Authorities say the 19-year-old female driver of the GMC pickup, Bobbi Joe Kammerer of Philip, S.D., sustained minor injuries and was not transported. She was wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

