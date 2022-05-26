Wylie Park fully opens after struggle to find staff

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wylie Park and Storybook Land are fully opening this weekend, but Aberdeen Parks and Recreation staff say hiring workers has been a bit of a roller coaster.

When Parks and Recreation opened their job applications for Wylie Park, they didn’t initially receive the interest they expected.

”It broke later. Typically, we would see jobs breaking in April. In the last two weeks, we’ve had a number of people come through our door that are getting jobs later than what they normally would. They’ve hired more people in the last two weeks than they probably did in the first two weeks of April when they thought they’d see them coming through the door,” said Parks and Recreation Director Mark Hoven.

The positions in the park are seasonal, typically running from Memorial Day through Labor Day each year. That makes hiring high school students on summer break easier, but maintenance positions can be harder to fill seasonally.

”The good news with them is they can go a little bit younger in their staff. They can get into that 15 to 16 year old staff and do that. In our maintenance division, they have to 18 or older, so it’s a little harder recruiting that,” said Hoven.

In order to fill the positions in time for the full opening of Wylie Park Friday, Parks and Recreaction had to recruit a bit harder than

”It’s been a tight job market. We’ve had to increase our salaries. We’ve had to go out and do some face-to-face recruiting, but for the most part, as I stand here today, we’ve got probably 90% of our positions filled,” said Hoven.

While enough positions have been filled to staff the beginning of the season, Parks and Recreation will be taking applications throughout the summer.

“We’ve had to be much more flexible in how we hire people and open to different situations. I know there are some kids that are off doing different things this summer, and so we’re continuing to bring that hiring procedure into play. We’re hiring people from ages 15 on up into the 80s,” said Hoven.

Hoven says that he’s hoping past employees pass on the word about the benefits of a seasonal position in Wylie Park.

”It’s just a good place to work. It’s a safe place to work. I think the kids that have worked here have enjoyed working with parks and rec, and that’s what we have to offer to them. Hopefully that’s enough to get them to come our way,” said Hoven.

To apply for a position with Aberdeen Parks and Recreation, you can pick up an application at their office at 225 3rd Ave. SE in Aberdeen or apply online.

